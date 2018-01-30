Pet of the Week: Corky ‘loves everybody,’ from humans to other dogs

Meet Corky the Chihuahua mix, selected by volunteers as this week’s Adopt A Dog adoptable pet. This little guy loves everybody! You'll never be short on snuggles. Corky is around 1-3 years old and very outgoing. He'll run right up to you, tail wagging, for some play time or pets.

He's very playful and loves being with other dogs. In fact, his dream house would have another playful dog for him to romp around with all the time. He has been in a foster home with cats and barked initially, but adjusted fine. Corky is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Corky is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.