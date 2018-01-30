Service Announcements for Jan. 31: Bonnie Thomas, Susan Murray, Judith Jones and Ben Mersereau

Bonnie Thomas

Bonnie Merz Thomas passed away on Jan. 20, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Bonnie was born on June 24, 1925. Services will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River.

Susan Murray

Susan Kay Murray passed away on Jan. 24, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Susan was born on Sept. 29, 1954, and was 63 years old at the time of her passing. A time for friends to visit with family and celebrate Sue’s life is planned from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Divots, Indian Creek Golf Course, 3605 Brookside Drive, Hood River. A private ceremony at Idlewilde Mausoleum was held on Jan. 29. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Judith Jones

Judith Jones passed away on Jan. 18, 2018, at her home in Underwood, Wash., surrounded by family. Judith was born on Oct. 14, 1946, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held for Judith on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ben Mersereau

Ben Hoyt Mersereau died on Jan. 10, 2018, at his home in White Salmon, Wash., with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 28, 1938, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd. White Salmon. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.