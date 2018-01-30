‘Family Film Series’ starts Feb. 3

Four movies based on children’s books will be shown at the Hood River Library, in their new family theater space, every Saturday in February beginning at 2 p.m. A single copy of each book will be raffled off at each movie showing.
Movie schedule is as follows:
Feb. 3 — Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Feb. 10 — Disney’s Mary Poppins
Feb. 17 — Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Feb. 24 — Jumanji (1995)
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit the website at hoodriverli-brary.org.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment