‘Family Film Series’ starts Feb. 3

Four movies based on children’s books will be shown at the Hood River Library, in their new family theater space, every Saturday in February beginning at 2 p.m. A single copy of each book will be raffled off at each movie showing.

Movie schedule is as follows:

Feb. 3 — Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Feb. 10 — Disney’s Mary Poppins

Feb. 17 — Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Feb. 24 — Jumanji (1995)

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit the website at hoodriverli-brary.org.