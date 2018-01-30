Four to Go, Jan. 31 edition

‘International Candy Tasting’ for teens at HR Library

For Valentine’s Day, teens can come try favorite candies from around the world in an event on Feb. 14 at Hood River County Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. After tasting, teens will be able to vote for their favorites.

This program is free and open to the public and aimed toward teens (ages 12 and up). For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

Hood River County Board plans sales tax hearings

Hood River County Commission has scheduled hearings on the proposed sales tax: Monday, Feb. 5 and Tuesday, Feb. 20 during regular board meetings, which start at 5 p.m. at the County Building, Sixth and State streets. (The Feb. 20 date is on Tuesday because county offices are closed on Monday, Feb. 19 for the Presidents Day holiday.) The commission has discussed the first draft of a proposed 2 percent limited sales tax ballot measure to avoid major budget cuts, according to county officials. Exemptions include prescription drug, fuel, and grocery purchases.

HRVHS artwork shown at CCA

Hood River Valley High School Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards gold key winners will be featured artists in the Columbia Center for the Arts lobby gallery in February. Gold key winners advance to the national art competition and are now up for gold and silver medals.

Gold key winners will be honored during the art center’s First Friday event, Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m., and all are invited to attend.

Buyer/seller matchup event Feb. 15

Gorge Grown Food Network and OSU and WSU Extension Services host a local food buyer/seller matchmaker opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 15 at FISH Food Bank in Hood River from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be time to connect with farmers and artisan food

producers directly; buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food times they are interested in sourcing locally, and farmers are encouraged to bring their crop lists to share with buyers.

The event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register. Links and more information are available at www.gorgegrown.com. For more information, contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com.