Kegler's Corner: Austin Dehart Rolls 719

Exciting, brand-new pins were installed at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week and they proved to be challenging for some, yet others brushed them aside like nobody’s business!

The most improved bowler in town, young Austin Dehart, certainly had no problem with them as he enjoyed a recordsetting outing in the Monday night Industrial league that he won’t soon forget, blasting his first ever career 700 series, a beautiful scratch 719 three gamer that was 176 pins over his average, and the best performance by all league bowlers last week. Austin is rapidly becoming the straw that stirs the drink on his Mid-Columbia Diesel team as he powered them to an insurmountable 40 point lead in the Industrial league, clinching an early win of round two for the quintet.



In the uber tough Wednesday night Fraternal league, the current three-time champion trio of Casey Barker, Levi Phelps and Court Barker will put their commanding 16.5 point lead on the line as they bowl the second place Orchard Lanes squad head-to-head in the last match of round two. Orchard Lanes must win 21 out of 25 possible points in the match to take round two, the winner qualifying to bowl in the league championship roll off at the end of the season. So barring an upset, a four-peat is looming! This match alone will be worth the price of admission to see these two teams slug it out!

Others who starred last week and get to bask in the limelight now, include newcomer Kyle Olson. Kyle shot his first ever 200, a nice scratch 201 game and ended up beating his average by 132 sticks in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Lynn Spellman tossed another 700 (ho-hum!), this time a nifty scratch 729 set in the Industrial that was 129 pins over his average. And in the same session, Quinton Cox rolled a couple of fine 200s and cracked the 600 barrier with a sweet scratch 603 set that was 111 pins over his average.Way to make those new pins dance everybody!



League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Lynn Spellman, 266, 238 games and 729 series; Austin Dehart, 265 game and 719 series; Patrick Olson, 244 game and 654 series; Mark Chabotte, 268 game; Jeff Furlong, 236 game; Sue Spellman, 204 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 203 game

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Jeremy Bloom, 279 game and 698 series; Patrick Olson, 261 game and 675 series; Mike Parke, 254 game and 666 series; Chad Mason, 236 game and 652 series; Mary Finley, 225 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Mick Sherrell, 226, 202 games and 598 series; Lynn Spellman, 215 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Patrick Olson, 257 game and 696 series; Chad Mason, 287, 247 games and 683 series; Bill Pullum, 661 series; Levi Phelps, 246 game and 653 series; Lynn Spellman, 258 game; Jeff Brittle, 246 game; Court Barker, 240 game; Josh Worth, 237 game; Ciena Brittle, 222 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league: Bernie Keys, 207, 205 games; George Buck, 204 game.

Thursday County league: Ellen Davis, 246 game; Gordon Pillon, 212 game.