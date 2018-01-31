Photo gallery: Meadows turns 50

NEW snow fell on Mt. Hood Meadows starting Jan. 18, a welcome sign that drew cheers at that day’s Meadows’ 50th anniversary party at Portland’s Pure Space event venue. The program included videos by Hood River’s Pierce Hodges (VideoKid Productions) highlighting Meadows veterans including Elle Truax, top left, and Jeanne Farwig. Truax, now a collegiate racer, grew up on the mountain, and Farwig has been a certified instructor at Meadows for more than 40 years. Farwig and dozens of other long-time employees stood for introductions; including Doug Burke of Hood River, below, who has more than 35 years as an instructor, here with his wife, Erin. Meadows Chief Operating Officer Jake Bolland gave kudos to Meadows staff, including those with multiple decades’ service. CEO Matthew Drake of Mt. Hood Meadows greets the crowd at the 50th anniversary event, acknowledging his family and in particular, his father, Meadows founder Franklin Drake, who could not attend due to health reasons. Speakers included Ron Suppah of Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Todd Davidson of Travel Oregon, and Clackamas County Board chair Jim Bernard. A server brings trays of the evening’s unique dessert offering: chocolate truffles and shots of tequila, both created especially for the event, and used in an ending toast to Meadows and to Franklin Drake, who watched the event via live stream.