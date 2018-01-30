Pick of the Week: ‘National Theater Live: Follies’ Sunday at CCA

Columbia Center for the Arts will show Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Follies,” staged for the first time at the National Theater and broadcast live, on Sunday, Feb. 4 beginning at noon.

Tickets are $10. Purchase tickets online or at the door. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, except in the event of cancellation. Winter weather in the Gorge is unpredictable and can lead to last-minute cancellation. In this instance, tickets will be good for any future NTL screenings if you choose not to receive refund.

Running Time: 166 minutes. Rated PG-13 by National Theater Live.

About the musical

New York, 1971. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theater. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the Follies. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it’s directed by Dominic Cooke (“The Comedy of Errors”). Winner of Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”