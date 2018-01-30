The History Museum reopens Thursday, Feb. 1 to showcase “Recent Acquisitions.” The generosity of local residents and friends farther afield is celebrated through a variety of objects new to the collection, said History Museum of Hood River County Executive Director Lynn Federle Orr. “Among highlighted items are spectacular examples of Native American beadwork, photographs — both vintage material and more contemporary works by Michael Hildreth — and costumes, as well as a suite of murals by Michelle Yamamoto,” said Orr. The History Museum of Hood River County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sundays.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment