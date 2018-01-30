The History Museum reopens Thursday, Feb. 1 to showcase “Recent Acquisitions.” The generosity of local residents and friends farther afield is celebrated through a variety of objects new to the collection, said History Museum of Hood River County Executive Director Lynn Federle Orr. “Among highlighted items are spectacular examples of Native American beadwork, photographs — both vintage material and more contemporary works by Michael Hildreth — and costumes, as well as a suite of murals by Michelle Yamamoto,” said Orr. The History Museum of Hood River County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sundays.