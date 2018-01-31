Reminder: Hood River County School District schools in session Feb. 2

There will be school for all students on Friday, Feb. 2. This is a make-up day for one of the Eagle Creek fire school closure days earlier in the year. There is no school for students on Monday, Feb. 5. It is a work day for teachers.
Habrá clases para todos los estudiantes este Viernes, 2 de Febrero. Este es un día de recuperación por uno de los cierres de escuela por el Incendio de Eagle Creek a principios del año. No hay escuela para estudiantes el lunes, 5 de Febrero. Es un día de trabajo para los maestros.
