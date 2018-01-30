Sheriff Log, Jan. 18 to 28

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 18 — Wy’east Road — Female lodged at NORCOR on the charge of domestic assault IV.
Jan. 18 — N. Marcourt Lane — Deputy responded to an assault call.
Jan. 19 — Fourth Street — Male arrested for strangulation and a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 25 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies dispatched to a domestic violence call. Subsequently, a male was taken into custody for the crimes of felony domestic violence, resisting arrested and criminal mischief III.
Jan. 25 — Davis Drive — Odell man cited and released for harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 21 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
n Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 21 — York Hill — Property damage reported.
Jan. 22 — Stadelman Drive, 3300 block — Individual arrested for criminal mischief II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 26 — Post Canyon and Frankton — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor driving while suspended, and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage). BAC registered .18 percent. He also had a detainer placed on him through parole and probation after submitting to a UA and testing positive for methamphetamine. He was cleared by the hospital and lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 19 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Possible fraud case reported.
Jan. 19 — Belmont Drive, 3500 block — Female contacted regarding an identity theft complaint.
Jan. 27 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Deputies took a report of bad checks being passed.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 22 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Massee Grade Road.
Jan. 26 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Jan. 27 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Hit and run with property damage reported. Subsequently, the driver was located, arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 18 — Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Jan. 19 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony warrant out of Klickitat County.
Jan. 23 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile transported to NORCOR juvenile detention for violating their probation.
Jan. 26 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a probation violation following a traffic stop.
Jan. 28 — Tucker Road at Windmaster — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Theft or burglary:
Jan. 20 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had crashed near milepost 75 on Highway 35. A female was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and offensive littering. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 23 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Burglary I, theft of services and criminal mischief reported.
Other:
Jan. 23 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies cited and released a 19-year-old who had been in possession of alcohol on school grounds.
Jan. 24 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Unattended death reported.
Jan. 26 — Belmont Drive, 3600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for outstanding warrants and furnishing alcohol to a minor. The minor was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
