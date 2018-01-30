Smudge pot assistance available

Orchard operators in Hood River County may be eligible for financial assistance to replace diesel burning smudge pots with cleaner, more efficient frost control systems.

Applications should be submitted to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office in Parkdale by March 16.

Since 2015, the program has helped orchards replace over 8,300 smudge pots with cleaner alternatives. To learn more and apply, contact the Parkdale USDA Service Center at 6780 Highway 35, Parkdale, OR 97041, or call Carly Heron at 541-352-1037.