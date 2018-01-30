Sports briefs for Jan. 31

Horizon girls basketball results and upcoming games

The Horizon girls basketball team is currently on a three-game league winning streak; including their most recent win versus Dufur and Arlington last week.

Last Friday night the girls went on the road to Dufur and barely squeezed by with a 30-29 win.

The following night they were at home versus Arlington and handled business winning by a final score of 74-36.

The girls are currently third in league play.

HRV girls basketball upcoming games

After the girls travel to The Dalles on Tuesday, Jan. 30 (results unavailable at press time), they will be back at home on Friday, Feb. 2 versus Pendleton; tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at Vannet Court.

Friday night’s game against Pendleton will be the beginning of a three-game home stand. Next week the girls will be at home versus Hermiston on Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

That same week on Friday, Feb. 9 the girls will be at home versus The Dalles; tip-off TBD.