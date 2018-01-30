Tamura Estate donates for tennis

Writes Ruthie Cleary, tennis court committee:

“(Last) week, the Hood River Tennis Court Committee received a check in the amount of $10,000 from the estate of Stan Tamura. He played varsity tennis in his senior year at Hood River Valley High School and was passionate about the sport.

“These funds will be used for the ongoing maintenance of Tsuruta Courts for years to come, allowing our community and the next generation of players access to these courts. We are so very thankful for this generous donation.

“Stan worked with tennis greats including Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Michael Chang, Li Na and many others. He also collaborated with Phil Knight of Nike Sports to open and coach juniors around the world.”