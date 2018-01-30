Yesteryears: ‘Snow that was supposed to be rain’ bombards the county in 1968

1918 — 100 years ago

A troop of Boy Scouts is being organized at Odell. The troop committee is composed of Allison Fletcher, V.M. Vose and Dr. E.O Dutro. This committee will have general oversight of the activities of the troop. John C. Duckwall is scoutmaster, while W.G. Ogden is assistant scoutmaster. A dozen boys have already enrolled and will take up the work as outlined by the Government.

VERBATIM: New ‘Home Cards’ To Be Here Soon More wheat, more sugar and more pork must be saved! This is the edict of the U.S. Food Administration, and the new “Home Card,” which will be sent out from Washington in the next few days, will outline a new schedule, with further restrictions on the use of these three staples. The new card is to replace, in some 13,000,000 kitchens of the United States, the original “Home Card” which was given out when that number of housewives sighed the Food Administrator’s food pledge about two months ago. W.B. Ayer, Federal Food Administrator for Oregon, announces that these new “Home Cards” will be ready for distribution in this state next month, and that simultaneously with the adoption of the new schedule of wheatless and porkless days in the home, the new restrictions will apply to all hotels, restaurants, cafeteries and boarding houses. — Hood River News, January 30, 1918

1928 — 90 years ago





At the meeting of Hood River Hospital Association on Monday evening, it developed that through various donations, the funds now available towards the building of a new hospital unit is approximately $9,458.15, this, of course, being exclusive to the value of the present building. During the past year, four new donor members had qualified by subscribing $100 or more each to the hospital. They are: Mrs. Grace Babson, Edward McGregor, Katherine Ainsworth and Dr. T.L. Elliot. It was also developed that the fund given by Mrs. Anna Spring, held in trust by E.O. Blanchar, has grown from $6,886.04 to $7,258.13 during the past year. This fund is to apply as the final payment on the first unit of a new hospital.

1938 — 80 years ago

Floral Emblers of spring ceased for the time being to arouse much interest this past weekend, when a sudden shift of the wind to the east Saturday afternoon converted wet streets into skating rinks and persuaded residents that stoves and furnaces need their close attention. Through Sunday, the temperature remained below the freezing point and, with a low of 20 degrees early Monday morning, the last day of January brought the coldest weather of the present winter. Fruit growers generally welcomed the change to lower temperature, for reports of flowering plants in bloom and garden shrubs budding out in January had caused many to worry over the possibility that an unduly early spring might find cherry and pear trees in line for a heavy freeze at blossom time.

1948 — 70 years ago

Wednesday of this week brought the lowest temperature up till that time of the present winter in the Mid-Columbia area, when the thermometer registered 15 above zero, according to W.A. Meyle, observer at the Hood River experiment station. Sunshine and blue skies, with scarcely a trace of clouds, continues and according to weathermen, there is slight prospect of a change. A number of growers are reporting that they are about one month ahead on dormant orchard work. A number of the fires in the valley are the last rites for trees, the fruit of which has become unprofitable on the markets.

1958 — 60 years ago

Hood River County approached its peak unemployment weeks with 564 persons reported without jobs at the end of December 1957, according to figures released by the local employment office. Boyd Jackson, local employment office manager, reports that 497 of those reporting without work were covered by the state unemployment compensator program. The remainder had either exhausted their compensation funds or were not covered by the program.

1968 — 50 years ago

Snow that was supposed to be rain bombarded Hood River County, adding a moist blanket to a layer that already covered the landscape. Every part of the county was apparently being hit about the same time Wednesday morning, with higher elevations getting a slightly heavier amount. On Hood River’s Heights, about five inches of crusty snow already remained on the ground when Wednesday morning’s snow storm started about 5:30 p.m. By 8 a.m., the Mid-Columbia Experiment Station reported about two inches of new snow. It was falling on roads throughout the county, which were already glazed by ice, so traffic conditions became extremely hazardous by the time children were going to school.

1978 — 40 years ago

Winter definitely isn’t over, and there was ample white proof over Hood River County on Wednesday. Early Tuesday this week, big, wet flakes of snow laid a soggy blanket over all the county, then the parade of flakes increased Wednesday morning. The Tuesday snow put down as much as three inches at the higher elevations, covering existing snow in many cases. Lower elevations that had been clear of snow got a new coating, but the snow on Tuesday didn’t cause serious traffic problems. The same couldn’t be said as the slush coated roads early Wednesday. The Columbia River Gorge was a trouble spot, with packed snow between Hood River and Troutdale causing problems for unprepared motorists.

1988 — 30 years ago

The word is out! Watch for a stream of pure water advocates to pour into town, gushing about the great natural resource Hood River has secreted underground for so many years. Not only does Hood River have the best water on which to boardsail, it also has the best water to drink. Well, in fairness to two other locales, Hood River ranks third in a list of best places to drink water in the United States. If the rest of the world is just finding out about the drinkability of Hood River water, those who reside here have been bragging about it for years. Some people take along jugs of the sparkling stuff when they are traveling to notoriously bad-water parts of the country.

1998 — 20 years ago

Students at Hood River Valley and Cascade Locks high schools will be wearing out their foreign language dictionaries soon. Beginning with next fall’s freshman class, each student must take two years of foreign language study and pass an oral proficiency test to graduate from high school. The move is mandated by a bill the Orgon Legislature passed in 1995.

2008 — 10 years ago

Fifty-three percent of agricultural workers that recently responded to a confidential federal survey admitted to being in the U.S. illegally — but officials believe the true number is about 30 points higher. Pine Grove orchardist Gary Willis took a look at the new statistic and began to worry about a major picker shortage during the 2008 harvest season. He based that concern on new immigration enforcement measures that, tied to the highest rate of illegal aliens, could keep the majority of workers in Mexico.

He and other farmers could soon have to start firing laborers who are identified as illegal aliens or face penalties. The Bush Administration set up a plan last year to have farmers enact existing laws after Congress failed to pass reform measures. Under that plan, which has been on hold, workers have to prove legal residency if they receive a “no match” letter about their identification from the Social Security Administration.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer