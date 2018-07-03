Death notices for July 4 edition: Kaysha Glenn and Frank Arnold

Kaysha Glenn

Kaysha Mae Glenn passed away June 29, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Kaysha was born April 21, 1993, and was 25 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Frank Arnold

Frank B. Arnold passed away July 2, 2018, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Frank was born January 24, 1924, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.