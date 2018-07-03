Free summer meal program

Hood River County School District is again offering free breakfast and lunch at three of its sites in July.

Beginning July 3 — closed July 4 but back again July 5 and running Monday through Friday through July 25 — children ages 1-18 can receive the free meals at Westside Elementary, Cascade Locks Elementary, and Hood River Valley High schools. Adult meals will also be available for $3 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch.

Schedule is as follows:

Westside Elementary, 3685 Belmont: Breakfast, 7:15-7:55 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to noon

Cascade Locks Elementary, 300 WaNaPa Street: Breakfast, 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch, 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road: Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Besides scheduled breakfast and lunch options, assorted cereals, cheese sticks, yogurt, muffins and fresh fruit (breakfast) and “fast packs,” peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, deli sandwiches, and fresh fruit and vegetables (lunch) will be offered. Milk will be served at each.

“Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service,” said an HRCSD press release.