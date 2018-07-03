Service announcement for July 4 edition: Charles Mason Jr.

Charles Mason Jr.

Charles Oliver Mason Jr. passed away with family by his side July 1, 2018, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Charles was born May 25, 1939, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing.



Memorial services are planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 8 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River.

