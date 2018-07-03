Barajas’ sophomore season at UO

It’s been two years since Sebastian Barajas, a four-time OSAA state champion in track and field at Hood River Valley High School, accepted an offer from the University of Oregon to throw for the Ducks track and field team.

During his freshman season in 2016-17, Barajas experienced the jump from high school athletics to D-I collegiate competition.

The change in competition was one thing for Barajas, but also having to adjust from the 12-pound shot put in high school to the 16-pound shot put at the collegiate level was another factor he had to deal with during his winless season as a freshman at UO.

But Barajas, in his sophomore year last season, broke onto the scene for the Ducks and finished with two first place finishes, a second place finish and three fourth place finishes in 2018 outdoor and indoor competition.

His first of two first place finishes was at the indoor Husky Invitational meet in Seattle, where he finished with a mark of 53 feet and 9.25 inches in the shot put event (personal best — indoor).

He then followed his finish at the Husky Classic with a first place finish at the outdoor Pepsi Invitational meet in Eugene. Barajas’ winning throw of 55 feet and 11 inches (personal best — outdoor) beat out Birmingham Young University’s Jarvis Jefferson, who took second with a throw of 55 feet and 7.5 inches.

Other finishes for Barajas in his sophomore season at UO: second place in the shot put with a mark of 55-06.25 (16.92m) at the Oregon Twilight meet; fourth place in the shot put with a mark of 54-09.25 (16.69m) and competed in the discus throw (150-04/45.84m) at the Oregon State University High Performance meet; fourth place in the shot put with a mark of 55-07.00 (16.94m) and competed in the discus (148-07/45.29m) at the Mt. Sac Relays Collegiate Open meet; fourth place in the shot put with a mark of 55-1 (16.82m) and competed in the discuss (39.20m) at the Aztec Invitational meet; competed in both the shot put (54-11.50/16.75m) and the discus throw (154-03/47.03m) at the PAC-12 Championships; competed in the discus with a mark of 155-01 (47.28m) at the Pepsi Invitational; and competed in the shot put with a final mark of 54-11.25 (16.74m) at the UW Indoor Preview.

With his sophomore season now in the history books, Barajas seems to have found momentum on the field with the two first place finishes and personal best throws this past year. The accomplishments achieved in his sophomore season appear to only be the beginning of Barajas’ collegiate accolades.