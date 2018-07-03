Butterfly Association announces ‘Wings over White Salmon’

It has been a 20-year tradition for members and friends of the Washington Butterfly Association to gather for a butterfly study weekend at some location in the state, and sometimes even just over the border into Oregon or Idaho.
From July 13-16, association members will meet at the White Salmon Grange starting Friday night, July 13 at 5 p.m. to discuss the weekend’s field trip adventures. Tom Landis, a champion of native plant gardening and Monarch butterfly conservation, will be keynote speaker at the banquet dinner on Saturday evening, July 14.
Several of the region’s foremost butterfly scholars — lepidopterists — will be joining in the events. Field trips ranging up onto Mount Adams and Mount Hood will be arranged each day and are family-friendly events.
Adult early registration is $90, while children may be enrolled at reduced cost. There is an additional charge for the banquet dinner.
For details, go to wabutterflyassoc.org.
