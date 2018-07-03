Entertainment Update for July 4 edition

Summer Uke starts July 7

Gorge Community Music heads into summer with a group ukulele series starting Saturday, July 7.

Beginner, intermediate and adult levels are available and are recommended for kids age 8 and older. Sessions continue for five weeks. Call for reservations, times and fees.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541- 296-2900.

Pete Krebs at Griffin House

On Sunday, July 15, Pete Krebs and his Portland Playboys return to the Griffin House. Expect ‘40s and ’50s honky tonk, Western swing and hillbilly jazz.

You won’t be able to stop dancing with cryin’ guitar, vocals extraordinaire and slappin’ big bass rhythm. Details and tickets at www.thegriffinhouse.com/concerts.

Pride Book Club meets

The Pride Book Club is open to adults interested in reading Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) literature. The club meets on the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the newspaper corner of the library mezzanine at The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library. The book being discussed in July will be “The Line of Beauty” by Alan Hollinghurst, a Stonewall Honor Books in Literature for 2005. Books are available at the library for check out.

The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

Pavement Ends at Sandbar

Blues and rock band Pavement Ends returns to the Sandbar Cafe on the Hood River Waterfront on July 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. The band features Dave Wade, Dennis Harvey, John Durkan and Tim Mayer.

Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.

‘Ernie Sterno’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, July 3 — Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 6 — The Big River Blues Band 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 7 — Ernie Sterno & The Blue Flames 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Lesley & Rebecca White Buffalo

Thursday, July 5 at 6pm, Lesley (guitar) and Rebecca (bass and percussion) perform an eclectic mix of alternative folk rock and ballads with tasty vocal harmonies.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

July music at Cathedral Ridge

It’s music night on Wednesday evenings in July from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Cathedral Ridge Winery. Music is on the lawn and guests are encouraged to bring picnics. No admission charge, 21 and over only.

July 11 — Mark Seymour

July 18 — Steve Hale

July 25 — Willie & Nelson

Cathedral Ridge Winery, 4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River; 541-386-2882.

2018 Gorge Days Festival

Gorge Days continues in its 14th year on July 4, 6, and 7 in North Bonneville with city-wide garage sales, vendor market, movie in the park, car show, parade, live entertainment featuring Curtis Salgado, and many activities for the whole family. Parking and entry to the entire event is free.

No outside alcohol or glass containers, please.

Proceeds from various activities within the event will be donated to several non-profit organizations including local fire departments recovering from the Eagle Creek fire, The North Bonneville Fire Department Auxiliary, The Skamania Co. Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse, The North Bonneville Trails Foundation, The North Bonneville Adventure Park project, Stevenson PTA, Friends of the Library, Stevenson Senior Parents and Booster Clubs.

Wildwood Events - Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

July 3 — The Builders & The Butchers with Adrienne Seely and Ben & Bahr

July 10 — Kris Deelane & The Hurt with Karyn Ann

July 17 — The Get Ahead with Liz Chibucos

July 24 — Redwood Son with Jarred Bepristis

July 31 — Miss Lonely Hearts with Nathan Stranz

Please note that effective now, if you park in the Mount Hood Railroad parking lot, the Mount Hood Railroad will charge for parking at all of The Ruins events. For more information contact the MHRR at 800-872-4661.

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Kit Garoutte July shows

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends at a venue near you:

July 13 — Tim Mayer and Garoutte, Volcanic Bottle Shoppe in Hood River, 6-8 p.m.

July 19 — Garoutte, MoCo, Mosier, 6-8 p.m.

July 20 — Garoutte at Backwoods Brewing, Carson, Wash, 6-8 p.m.

July 28 — Garoutte and Nancy Cook, Clock Tower Ales, The Dalles, 6-8 p.m.

