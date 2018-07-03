Farm to Table: July 28 brunch

Fresh, local food? Check.

Gorgeous view of Mount Hood? Check.

Supporting a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity? Check.

FISH Food Bank will host a Farm to Table Brunch on Saturday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mt. View Orchards, located in Parkdale. A no-host bar will be available.

What’s unique about this event, said event co-organizer Katrina McAlexander, FISH board member and owner and operator of Mt. View Orchards, is that it will focus on brunch fare.

“If you’ve never experienced a farm to table dinner, it’s where a chef tries to pull in locally harvested foods from ultra-local farms … and it’s dinner-style. But what’s exciting about this one is that it’s a brunch, so we’ll have fresh peach mimosas, for example.”

The brunch will accomplish a number of goals, said McAlexander: To invite the community to learn about the work of FISH, to help expand the garden located behind the food bank and to celebrate the nonprofit’s 50th year of serving the valley. McAlexander and co-chair Katie Haynie, also on the FISH board, are organizing the event.

“We hope that people will respond to the call to support more fresh food for everyone in our community,” said McAlexander. “It’s a delicious way to support the food bank.”

Chef Kathy Watson is volunteering her time as executive chef and is planning the menu. “She has a huge heart for the underserved and promoting small family farms as well,” said McAlexander.

Giselle Kennedy Lord, of Quinchoso, is event planner, organizer and graphic designer, and River Hood Rentals is donating tableware and flatware. McAlexander has donated the use of the Mt. View Orchard event space, as well as a keg of her Golden Row hard cider.

FISH has also partnered with Spirit of Grace church, who donated use of the food bank space as well as the garden. The garden is a ministry of the church congregation, with food grown there going directly to the food bank’s clients and planted each spring with clients’ needs in mind.

Spirit of Grace additionally has a greater mission to provide equal access to fresh, nutritious produce as well as teach the community how to grow their own food, as reported in the Aug. 16, 2017, edition of the Hood River News.

The mission of FISH, according to its website, is “… to help alleviate hunger by distributing food regularly and on an emergency basis, regardless of gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation and in a friendly, instant, sympathetic, helpful, nonjudgmental and confidential manner.”

Tickets are $50 and available at Waucoma Bookstore, the FISH website at www.fish-food-bank.com/farmFISHbrunch.html, or on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fish-brunch-tickets-47036400139.

Only 100 seats will be available.