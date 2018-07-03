History Museum announces coverlet drawing

The History Museum of Hood River County announced a special drawing at its High Tea event June 23.

Ruth Dye, local weaver, has created two replicas of a coverlet that is part of the museum’s collection, originally made in New England sometime between 1790 and 1830, and brought to Hood River in the late 19th century, said Lynn Orr, museum executive director.

“The fragment is a ghost of its original self,” Orr said. “But local weaving wizard Ruth Dye, of the Gorge Handweavers Guild and the Grace Carter Weavers, has replicated the intricate linear design. Using graph paper and a magnifying glass, Ruth faithfully captured the repeating motif and then hand wove two new blankets using a loom similar to those used in the early 1800s. Each finished blanket measures about 38 by 69 inches.”

Dye has donated both coverlets to the museum — one to keep and one to be used as a fundraiser.

Tickets for the drawing of this blanket are available at the museum for $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will be held on Aug. 31.

*

Orr said the museum’s June 23 tea was a sell-out, even with double the tables and seating offered from last year. Food was “crafted” by board member Nancy Pavlenko, with help from board member Elaine Johnson.

“We are fortunate for many reasons to have Nancy and Elaine on our museum board. But Nancy is a particular genius when it comes to entertaining, and her truffles, scones and lemon squares are celebrated for their texture, uniformity, and scrumptious taste,” said Orr. Tea was served from Good Medicine Tea, of Hood River.

Fashion designer/artist Patricia Shyppert provided piano accompaniment during the tea, and Imperial Stock Ranch owner Jeanne Carver of Shaniko “wove a delightful story about her life and experiences as a local sheep rancher and as a provider of quality wool to designers and manufacturers across the world,” said Orr.

Attendees also got a sneak peak at the museum’s newest temporary exhibit, “Follow the Thread,” which explores the local textile arts community and includes many different textile styles, techniques and equipment from drop spindles to a 19th-century walking wheel to a large modern loom, said Orr. The show runs through Aug. 31.