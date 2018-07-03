POLICE LOG, June 18 to 24

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 22 — Hood River — Lincoln City resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
June 23 — I-84 at exit 63 — Vancouver resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 24 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Resident of Huntington arrested for attempted burglary I and criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Female arrested for hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 20 — I-84 at exit 62 — A Pendleton resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
June 23 — Country Club near Frankton Road — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a schedule II substance.
June 24 — Second Street overpass — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 18 — State near Ninth — Motor vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck a parked car reported.
June 24 — E. Marina Way — Two car motor vehicle crash with injury reported.
Other:
June 18 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Inappropriate firearms recordkeeping reported.
June 20 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Found bicycle reported.
