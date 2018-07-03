School Board renames Coe Building and ‘Options Academy’

A new school received its foundation Friday and two remodeled school buildings will receive two new names, it was announced at the Hood River County School District Board’s June 27 meeting.

Concrete trucks were busy at May Street Elementary as a concrete pour occurred on Friday at 5 a.m. on the project to replace the current structure with a new building to open in 2019. More long pours will happen in early July, reported Jose Aparicio of Weneha Group, which oversees the long list of district construction bond projects.

Kirby Nagelhout Company, the general contractor, is directing major projects at Wy’east Middle School, Hood River Valley High School, Mid Valley Elementary and Parkdale Elementary, all creating what Superintendent Dan Goldman described as “a really, really busy summer.”

Aparicio said the projects are within budget and most are on time, and that the district will see cost savings at Parkdale where the 90-year-old boiler will not need to be replaced. That means the district can look at other options for new or expanded bond projects, and will make that assessment this summer, Goldman said.

The board also approved changing the name of Coe Building to the Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center and the neighboring District Office building to Hood River Options Academy. The Coe name change fully recognizes the namesake of the former school built in 1916: Nathaniel Coe (1778-1886), farmer and founder of Hood River.

The Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center is being remodeled and should be complete by the end of July and will house district administration offices. The current district office building will become Options Academy, the alternative high school. Its director, Kelly Running, said that students had input on the name choice, which reflects their sense of being part of the high school.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Trent Kroll, Spanish teacher and wrestling coach, as the new Hood River Valley High School athletic director.

Principal Rich Polkinghorn introduced Kroll, a 12-year teaching and coaching veteran of HRVHS, and said, “We are excited to have Trent as athletic director. He told us in his interview, ‘I bleed blue and gold,’ and if it’s possible for anyone, it would be for Trent.”

The school board also thanked Kroll’s predecessor, Tom Ames, who chose to step down and return to coaching and teaching chemistry.

Kroll said he has already begun devising one-year, three-year, five-year, and 10-year plans for improving athletics at Hood River Valley High School. Polkinghorn said, “He’s the guy to get that done. He will take us to the next level in a lot of ways. He’ll be the last one to leave” after events, Polkinghorn said.

“My focus will be athletics as a co-curricular activity for students and on equity and diversity,” Kroll said. “I believe we need to include as many students as we can.”

Kroll told the board, “Hood River is the best school district in the state. I really believe that.”

Kroll said he will retain the post of “director of wrestling,” and “transition into hopefully somebody else as head coach, shortly I hope.” After the meeting, he said he will determine the process this fall, starting with developing those currently involved in the program.