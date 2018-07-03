Tips for riding the summer ‘Pink Trolley’

You have seen the pink trolley rolling between the Heights, downtown and the waterfront, but perhaps you have yet to go for a ride. Here are the basics for this summertime service:

The trolley is a free service on Saturday and Sunday, through September.

The trolley has nine scheduled stops (though you can flag it down from a safe place): Second and Riverside (the new transit hub), 2. Waterfront Park; 3. Cascade Avenue and Sixth; 4. 13th and Belmont; 5. Pacific Street near 12th; 6. Rosauers; 7. 12th and Pine Streets; 8. State and Fourth streets; 9. First and Oak streets.

(Monday through Friday, the CAT fixed-route service runs the trolley route. The “Pink Trolley” as it is called, is owned by Grayline of Portland.)

Service runs from 9:20 a.m. with the first departure from Stop 1, and ends at 7:06 p.m. with a return to Stop 1.

The trolley is a free service, but donations are accepted for the Hood River Shelter Services program. Look for the pink box just behind the driver and put in what you can.

The trolley route takes about 25 minutes. For example, a 9:20 a.m. at stop one (Second and Riverside) reaches Rosauers (stop 6) at about 9:36 a.m. and stop 9 (First and Oak Streets at about 9:44 p.m.

Keep in mind that the trolley requires a step up and while there is ample seating, the wooden benches are open and have no passenger restraint devices, so adults are cautioned to keep the kids close.

But the open air experience of riding through town and getting on and off where you please is a recommended summertime experience, and a great way to avoid the challenges of parking your car and dealing with the meter.

The trolley is underwritten by PacificSource Community Solutions, the City of Hood River, and Columbia Area Transit.