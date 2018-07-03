Yesteryears: Cold storage bids in 1928

1918 — 100 years ago

A great, rolling cloud of smoke coming from across the Columbia swept over Hood River Friday evening and has since remained settled over the valley, partially obscuring the sun and blotting out the landscape. The smoke comes from the Rainier Forest Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Trout Lake, where a spectacular forest fire has been raging. Chris Guler, who has lived in the Trout Lake Valley for 31 years, says he has never seen such smoke clouds, rolling and tumbling like volcanic discharge.

Verbatim: Television Show Features Valley Brush up the Valley’s best smile — television’s coming. Chamber of Commerce members learned at their regular meeting last week that the Mt. Hood country and the Hood River Valley will be subjects for a television show scheduled for viewing early in September. The program “Oregon Country,” produced by Mrs. Elizabeth Patapoff for KOAP-TV, Channel 10, will feature this area on Sept. 2 and the chamber directors voted unanimously to select a committee to work with Mrs. Patapoff in organizing her material for the show. At the same chamber meeting, it was announced that Ted Sidor of Oregon State University will be scheduled speaker at a July 23 chamber forum. His subject will be “Growth for Hood River — Quality with Quantity.” In other action, chamber directors discussed tentative plans for formal ceremonies to mark the completion of Highway 35 next fall. A representative of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce suggested a cooperative effort in staging a reception for the August arrival of the Lewis and Clark expeditionary group from LaPlata, Md., Plans are being formed for a suitable welcoming ceremony. Luncheon meetings of the chamber, now open to the public at noon on Wednesdays in the H&V Café, have been attracting regularly increasing attendance, according to chamber officials. — Hood River News, July 4, 1968

1928 — 90 years ago

Within the next few days the Apple Growers Association will call for bids for the building of a new packing shed at Odell, to be erected immediately west of the big association cold storage plant at this important fruit receiving center. The plans and specifications are being drawn up by Engineer Geo. Goodwin and bids will be invited at the end of the week. The new structure, which will not be of an expensive type, will be used for the washing and packing of fruit this coming fall.

1938 — 80 years ago

The two-year job of improving the Columbia River channel from Vancouver to Bonneville to provide for ocean-going vessels will get underway in August as a result of an allotment of $630,800 for the project, it is reported at the North Pacific division of the army engineers in Portland. The sum set aside for this work covers only the first season’s activities. Total estimated cost of the 38.8 miles of channel improvement is $2,650,000. Work the first year will be carried out at the Bonneville end of the channel and will consist of dredging and driving spur dikes for the 300-foot channel with 27-foot depth.

1948 — 70 years ago

Monday was the warmest day of the week, according to W.A. Meyle, observer at the Hood River Experiment Station. Monday’s temperature reading of 97 degrees was just a shade under the hottest mark of the year, 98 degrees on Monday, June 7. Tuesday’s reading was 93 degrees. Upper Valley weather reports, compiled by Ralph Davies, showed Tuesday to be the warmers day of the week in that area, with a mercury mark of 94 degrees.

1958 — 60 years ago

Learn-to-swim lessons for children from Oak Grove, Barrett, Frankton and Pine Grove are next on tap for the volunteer crew that is teaching hundreds of valley youngsters the basics of water safety this summer. County session number one begins July 7. The huge county enrollment has necessitated the split schedule.

Hood River Valley stores will hold their traditional “late hours” days again this year, beginning Aug. 7. The “harvest moon” hours will be extended from the normal opening time until 8 p.m. each Thursday during late summer and early fall, said Paul Keir, merchant committee chairman.

1968 — 50 years ago

It was chop suey and friend rice to the tune of hammers and nails at Jack Chin’s Hood River Restaurant this week. Mr. and Mrs. Chin are in process of doubling the seating capacity of their Chinese restaurant here by pushing into a space next door to their Second Avenue business. Remodeling the space is now in full swing. “I’ve thought for some time the area needed this,” said Chin. He was talking not only about the new dining room that will be big enough to fit some 70 persons, but also the new menu that will go into effect when the construction is complete. The Chins are adding several “family style” dishes that have never before been served in the local Chinese restaurant, including egg flower soup, almond breaded chicken and Moo Go Pan.

1978 — 40 years ago

Brush fires dominated the fire department responses in the valley last week. The Hood River and West Side stations made a mutual response to a small brush fire that broke out in the vacant field just south of the baseball diamonds at Winter Field Tuesday. The fire was contained to about 200 square feet and was reportedly started by some kids playing with fireworks. The Hood River station as called out to two brush fires on Monday. The first, at about 3:10 p.m., was at an empty lot just north of I80-N and one quarter mile east of Jaymar Road. Monday’s second brush fire call came in at about 9:50 p.m. and sent the crew to a back lot on Sherman Street.

1988 — 30 years ago

A proposed urban renewal district in Hood River failed to garner official support from the county school board last week, although several board members pledged their personal backing for the measure. Urban renewal plans would establish a development district within part of the city, financing physical improvements such as water and sewer lines from several different funding sources. “If the long-term impact of an urban renewal plan is of benefit to the schools, then we can become supportive,” said Supt. Jim Carnes. “Whether the board wants to take a position on that is purely political.” Board members Susan McCarthy and Roland Biehn agreed the measure deserves public support, but said a board position could set the wrong precedent for other political issues.

1998 — 20 years ago

On the Fourth of July this Saturday, it’ll be Farmers in the Park…ing Lot. The popular Saturday market that has been part of the summer landscape on May Street at Jackson Park is moving for Independence Day only to the parking lot across from Full Sail Brewery. The Hood River City Council last week approved the move, caused by a Fourth of July parade and the Joe Kollas Run, which would have squeezed the FITP vendors to the far end of May Street at Jackson Park.

Construction will begin this September on the long-awaited Overlook Memorial Park. The Hood River Urban Renewal Agency voted last Thursday to accept the $193,376 bid of JP Contractors of Portland.

2008 — 10 years ago

Hood River County Chief Deputy Jerry Brown believes record fuel prices have contributed to the high number of search and rescue operations within the past three months. “We’ve been averaging about one incident per week so it looks like business is going to be good this season,” he said. Brown said 80 percent or more of the hikers and boaters involved in 15 emergency scenarios since April have been from the Portland-metro area. He believes many urban families have decided not to travel long distances for a vacation this summer due to record-setting fuel costs. Instead, they’re heading to the Gorge and Mount Hood.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer