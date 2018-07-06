Community Notes, July 7 edition: ‘Gorge Summer Bridge to College’ offered

OSU Open Campus is partnering with Columbia Gorge Community College to provide assistance to students who plan to attend college in the fall — regardless of which college they plan to attend — who have questions about financial aid, class scheduling, housing, orientation and other issues.

“The Gorge Summer Bridge to College” program is open to all recent high school graduates. For more information, contact Ann Harris, Open Campus coordinator, at 541-386-3343.

New president welcomed at meeting

Tuesday’s meeting of the Columbia Gorge Community College board of directors will be the first one with Dr. Marta Cronin, new CGCC president.

Work session starts at 4 p.m. at the college campus in The Dalles, Building 1, Room 1.16, where Cronin will be welcomed.

In the regular meeting, to start at 6 p.m., the board will elect a new chair and vice-chair and recognize outgoing board Chair Stu Watson. The work session features a discussion of Enterprise Zone Allocation with The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence and Dan Spatz, college development officer.

Business items include setting a goal setting and planning session in August.

Health Media campaign

The Hood River Valley High School Health Media Club held its Fourth of July Sticker Shock Campaign to reduce youth access to alcohol on June 29.

The Health Media Club created a bilingual sticker message saying: “Celebrate independence not a Jail Sentence! Please do not drink and drive. Please do not share alcohol with minors.”

Alighery Jiminez was the Health Media Club leader, and she led a group of six Young Life students. Gabe Judah from Hood River Valley High School and Juan Zuniga from Young Life also facilitated the campaign. Hood River Alliance Church provided use of its van.