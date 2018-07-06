Death Notices, July 7 edition:

Maria Orozco Medina
Maria Guadalupe Orozco Medina, age 87, a resident of Oxnard, Calif., passed away in Moro, Ore., on June 26, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home and Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home in Yakima, Wash., are in care of the arrangements.
Garon Sullivan
Garon Sullivan, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 2, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Jeanne Gusdal
Jeanne Marie Gusdal passed away at The Dalles Health & Rehabilitation Center on June 17, 2018. She was born June 12, 1951, in Chelan, Wash., and was 67 at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Meisner
James Arthur Meisner, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 1, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Jeanne Huckaba
Jeanne C. Huckaba passed away July 4, 2018, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore, surrounded by family. Jeanne was born Sept. 15, 1918, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
