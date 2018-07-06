Service Announcements, July 7 edition: Lonnie Roth and Ellis Tanner

Lonnie Roth

Lonnie Roth passed away with family by his side July 3, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore.

Lonnie was born March 1, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Lonnie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ellis Tanner

Ellis Wilson “Pete” Tanner passed away June 26, 2016, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Pete was born July 14, 1918, and was 97 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.