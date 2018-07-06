City closes streets for paving July 11-13

Rough driving and detours on Serpentine and other city streets last week will be followed with traffic closures and parking prohibitions July 11-13.

Paving is the next step in the months-long utility upgrade project on Serpentine, portions of Sherman, and other streets just south of downtown. See map for details.

The City of Hood River and Beam Excavating will be doing final paving and striping on all the streets recently disrupted by the water line project, which started in April.

Note that there will be no parking allowed on the designated streets from midnight to 7 a.m. July 11 to July 13.

Each road will be closed to through traffic during the paving and striping. Drivers should avoid those streets.

The cloures apply to Sherman from Ninth Street east to behind the Hood River News building; Sixth from State to Sherman; Serpentine from Sherman to Eugene; Fourth from Montello to Eugene and Seventh from Montello to Eugene. For questions call Wade Seaborn at 541-387-5221.