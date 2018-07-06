Fall registration open at CGCC

Fall registration at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) starts July 9 for returning students and July 11 for new students. Classes start Monday, Sept. 24 and the college encourages prospective students to register as early as possible.

The fall term ends Dec. 14 and the last day to drop classes for a tuition refund is Friday, Sept. 28.

New students can apply for admission and financial aid on CGCC’s website, hwww.cgcc.edu/admissions; they will then be asked to take a placement assessment and complete an online student orientation before meeting with an academic adviser.

Full-time students will get a tuition discount this upcoming term, as the college’s board of education recently approved a proposal to only charge students for their first 14 credit hours per term. Any additional credits, up to 20 per term, will be tuition-free.

“The goal is to encourage students planning full-time enrollment at CGCC to consider 15 credits per term, the traditional, minimum number of credits required for on-time completion of certificates and degrees,” said Dr. Eric Studebaker, Chief Student Services officer, in a June press release.

Students will still be charged any fees associated with classes on their schedules, which generally average between $35 and $50 per course, with outliers at both ends: Some introductory classes have no listed costs besides standard tuition while several nursing and trade skills courses have additional class fees of $200 to $970.

CGCC charged $102 per credit in in-state tuition and $228 per credit in out-of-state tuition during the 2017-18 school year, along with a $20 service fee per credit. The college expects to charge the same this year, but tuition and fees are subject to change without notice, said a statement in CGCC’s 2018-2019 catalogue.

The total cost, including tuition and fees, for a full-time student at CGCC averages $4,392 per year, the college stated in a press release; the CGCC Foundation will provide students more than $135,000 in scholarship awards total for the 2018-19 school year.

Adults ages 65 and older when classes begin are still eligible for a 50 percent tuition discount on some credit and non-credit classes. Those eligible are encouraged to request the discount upon payment or call the business office at 541-506-6057.

The college is introducing two new classes this term: A five-credit, three-term Mandarin Chinese course and a one-credit introductory Web-Design and Development course.

“This first year of Mandarin at CGCC will focus on introduction to the language and informal conversations with friends in the fall term, travel and shopping in the winter term, and doctor visits and social occasions in the spring term. The college hopes to offer a second, more advanced sequence beginning in fall term 2019,” stated a press release. The new language course is slated for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8:30 p.m. in the fall and will be taught by Yu Chin Tsai, who earned her masters degree in teaching Chinese at National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

The introductory web-design class will be taught by Andrea Ware, who runs the college’s Web-Development Assistant certificate program, and is geared towards current business owners looking to create a website or improve an existing one. Though a certificate is offered at the end of the program, students aren’t required to pursue that track, a press release stated. “They don’t have to complete the certificate,” Ware said in a written statement, “They can just take what they need to their business and go from there with what they’ve learned.”

For details on CGCC’s fall 2018 classes and registration information, visit www.cgcc.edu.