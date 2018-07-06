Letters to the Editor for July 7

Column takes low road

Having been a subscriber to the Hood River News for the last 45 years or so, I found your recent article in the “Editor’s Notebook” strange to say the least. “Don’t denigrate Holocaust, or elevate Trump, by framing him a Nazi.”



As a reader, submitting an opinion or piece to the editor for publication is one thing that may be supported by facts or no facts.

Simply that reader’s opinion and the other subscribers can choose to read that opinion or not.

But I believe that as the editor of this newspaper and a professional writer, you have a higher standard to work for if you want to be taken seriously.

Your audience comes from all backgrounds and political persuasions, so it seems to me that you might want to take the “high road” or at least the middle road.

In this latest piece, it is my “opinion” that you’re taking the low road.

Anson Lane

Parkdale

‘Best use’

Kirby Neumann-Rea’s “Editor’s Notebook” on page A4 of the June 27 edition illustrates beautifully the reason why I believe the best use for issues of the Hood River News is as lining for my cat’s litter box. Bad enough we suffer through left-leaning, anti-Trump editorial cartoons (mainly because the Hood River News is the only game in town), but this nonsense masquerading as journalism in the Editor’s Notebook closes the deal. I may need to get more cats.

Jerry Luke

Hood River

Who are we?

Who are we, as Americans? This question haunts me as I watch refugees and immigrants being dehumanized and harmed at our border and around the country. My heart breaks as I try to imagine the horrors they face at the hands of our own government.



The rounding up of an entire group of people — asylum seekers and immigrants searching for a better life for their families — calling them criminals, tearing away their children and shipping them around the country where there will be little or no chance of reuniting them with their parents are morally bankrupt and corrupt practices.



What has happened to the words at the base of our Statue of Liberty? “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

I still believe the majority of Americans care about people who are suffering. Jesus spent his entire ministry focusing on helping the “least among us,” including the poor, the sick, the powerless, the stranger.

On the local level, we can do something to end the ICE contract at NORCOR. Our regional jail is now the only one in Oregon to take ICE detainees. The presence of ICE in our communities breeds fear among our friends and neighbors. Thirty-four percent of students in the Northern Wasco County School District 21 are Hispanic; 44 percent in Hood River.

NORCOR in April settled a lawsuit against its detainer policy for $40,000, to be paid by taxpayers. Though the jail’s board ended that policy, it still holds ICE detainees, violating Oregon’s 31-year-old “Sanctuary Law.”

I believe it is essential to end NORCOR’s contract with ICE and to find alternate funding sources to replace funding provided by ICE. Let’s help transform our regional jail into a facility that focuses on rehabilitation and restorative justice, not one that serves as a detention center for immigrants.

Who are we, as Americans? It is a question each of us must ask ourselves. I still believe our hearts are large enough and compassionate enough to care about all people, and through our democracy, bring about liberty and justice for all.

Carole Anderson

The Dalles

‘Divided we fall’

On the day before our proudest American day, again for the umptiumpth time this year and last year and the year before that, our beloved symbol of truth and democracy and freedom again flies at half-staff. Again. Another shooting mourned. Another statesman dead. Why has it become acceptable to lower our national symbol of pride and patriotism at every moment of tragedy? Should those not be the moments we should be standing tall and resolve to honor our fallen and learn from our mistakes? Does the flag not fly for all Americans and particularly those who have fought and continue to fight for our beloved freedoms? Do we not fly the Stars and Stripes high to honor all who have sacrificed their lives for the ideals of our country?

I, as one who looks to the flag every day, weep for you, America. I don’t know when or why or how, but you have lost your way. You have lost your truth. You have lost your justice. And you have lost your freedom.

Maybe it is right, here on the third of July, 2018 that your flag flies low.

Maybe it is a true symbol of the state of the Union and a true mourning of loss.

Forget for a moment, the controversial line about being under God, but let us remember today and tomorrow and the next the other line in that pledge ... United we Stand, divided we fall.

We need to find ourselves again, America, because divided we are and divided we fall.

Dana Price

Carson

Wonders

The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee this week officially supported conclusions from U.S. intelligence agencies that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election with the aim of helping President Donald Trump win.

Richard Burr, a Republican Senator from North Carolina and the committee’s chairperson, stated the committee had spent the last 16 months reviewing “the sources, trade-craft and analytic work underpinning the Intelligence Community Assessment and sees no reason to dispute the conclusions.”

Just has to make you wonder if the trade war, the family separation policy at the border, and other efforts the Trump Administration is using to divide us actually comes at the direction of Vladimir Putin.

Tracie Hornung

Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Reader thanks

I would like to respond to the letter “Picket Fence of Process” (Our Readers Write, July 4) by Mr. Robert White. I believe you and people like you are the kind of people I personally would like to know. I read it twice then read it again. Thank you.

John Stevens

Hood River

Nothing sacred

Is there nothing sacred left in this society? This man we elected, why is it that he is able to retain support from “conservative” lawmakers? This endless stream of nonsense that spews from his mouth is insulting to me. Does this administration assume we are a nation of fools? Are we a nation of fools? Are we to believe that the usurping of children and our new North Korean “alliance” are more than political publicity stunts? Have we already forgotten the hijacking of public health benefits and trade agreements? Are we to willfully ignore coy dodging of otherwise damning remarks, labeling them as “jokes”? I’m not impressed with a president who “jokes” about his intent to trample the constitution.



This “wagging the dog” behavior is undermining our core values. It’s not about being “conservative” or “liberal.” Our core values are simple. What we have to vote for in the future was eloquently penned by Thomas Jefferson, July 4, 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights …” Celebrate your independence this year by taking note, of the document that defines it. “… And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

Roy Justesen

Tygh Valley