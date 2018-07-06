OSAA announces new sponsorship

OnPoint Community Credit Union and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced July 2 that OnPoint is the newest title sponsor for Oregon high school state championships, part of a five-year partnership agreement between OnPoint and the OSAA.

The two organizations team up to boost financial literacy and enrichment for Oregon high school students, as OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart explained.

“Through our partnership with the OSAA, OnPoint will be able to have a deeper impact in the communities we serve and advance our commitment to financial education,” said Stuart. “The partnership is great for all Oregon high school students who benefit every day from the many OSAA activities that enrich their education. We’re proud to be a small part of their educational journey.”

Notable about the agreement:

OnPoint will be the title sponsor of all state championship events through 2023, with signage, visibility at all state championships events, online and in official broadcasting of the events, and an integrated OSAA OnPoint state championship logo. OnPoint and the OSAA will work together to promote financial education and literacy in high schools, including offering resources to classrooms across the state. OnPoint will be the title sponsor of the OSAA Scholar Program, which recognizes all graduating seniors who have achieved a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA and earned a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned activity at any point in their high school career. New to the program are college grants awarded by OnPoint and the OSAA Foundation to six qualifying students. OnPoint will be the title sponsor of the OSAA Academic All-State Program, which recognizes the boys and girls team in each OSAA-sanctioned activity with the highest grade point average. Through donations, OnPoint will support the Student Assistance Program, which helps provide athletic gear to students in need. Since its inception, the program has helped an average of 1,146 students from 87 high schools annually. The OSAA sponsors 118 state championships in 19 interscholastic activities, including choir, dance/drill, football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming, wrestling, cheerleading, baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, band, orchestra, solo music and speech. State championships are now called the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union State Championships.

“As an association, we are excited to embark on this new partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director. “OnPoint’s commitment will enable the OSAA to continue to provide lasting experiences for thousands of Oregon high school students. Given OnPoint’s roots in education, celebrating student success in and out of the classroom was a natural fit. We look forward to working together to positively impact Oregon students, schools and communities.”

OnPoint’s partnership with the OSAA builds on the credit union’s longstanding commitment to education, as well as continuing its commitment to strengthening local education by supporting students, schools and educators in a variety of ways, including the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education, said an OSAA press release.

About OnPoint Community Credit Union:

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 349,000 members and with assets of $5.2 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

About the Oregon School Activities Association:

The OSAA is a private non-profit, board-governed association comprised of 292-member high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the OSAA annually sponsors 118 state championships in 19 sports and activities.

For more information, visit www.osaa.org or follow @OSAASports on social media.