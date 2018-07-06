Pet of the Week: Luke is a good boy

Volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog report they have a handsome boy on their hands — Luke, the three-year-old Rottweiler/German Shepherd mix, who’s this week’s adoptable pet.

He’s about 80 pounds of good boy and he loves to lean his full weight on you for pets, say volunteers. Luke is crazy-intelligent, but hasn’t had a lot of training and socialization up to this point. He is eager to please, but needs an experienced dog owner to show him the way.

Luke is a lover at heart, but has a very loud and intimidating bark, especially when he sees new people or dogs he wants to play with. He calms down quickly once he is allowed to meet his new friends. Since Luke is such a strong, curious and eager dog, he needs an equally strong owner, preferably one with Shepherd experience so he can grow to meet his full doggie potential. He’d need to be kept on leash in new scenarios until he has learned better social skills.

Luke is a good boy though — he just needs an outlet for his energy, say volunteers. He would probably love to put all his brains and athleticism to good use doing agility or adventuring with his new owner. Luke has lived with small and big dogs as well as children in the past. While he loves to play with his roommates, he can sometimes get a little too rowdy and needs corrections. Luke would prefer a feline-free environment.

Luke is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Luke is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.