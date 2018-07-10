Hood River News logo

Death Notice for July 11 edition: Kathryn Olmstead

As of Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Kathryn Hackenbruck Olmstead, resident of The Dalles, passed away at home July 5, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)