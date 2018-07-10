Entertainment Update for July 11 Edition

The Lower Light at Everybody’s

There’s free live music on Friday, July 13, 9:30 p.m. at Everybody’s Brewing. The Lower Light is “a unique, acoustic celebration of history and works from Pearl Jam/ Alice In Chains, Mother Love Bone, Temple Of The Dog and Mad Season.”

Auditions for Tony N Tina’s July 15-16

Auditions for CGOA Stages’ first production of the season, the hilarious “Tony N Tina’s Wedding,” will be Sunday and Monday, July 15-16 at the Bingen Theatre. This unique piece of interactive theatre includes a huge number of roles for actors from their late teens through 70 or beyond. A background in improvisation — or an interest in learning improv technique— is helpful. Auditions are at 6:30 p.m. This is a relatively low-time commitment production with performances in September. For more information contact Peter Tappert at Peter@hoodtech.com

Bunzo & Norris at White Buffalo

On Thursday, July 12, 6-8 p.m., John Bunzo performs at the White Buffalo. Critics say Bunzo is “a true song poet known for his rich country rumblers, ballads and blues.” Local singer Polly Norris, will join in with some favorite leads. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

Tim Mayer at Volcanic July 13 Tim Mayer (keys, vocals) and Kit Garoutte (guitar, vocals) will be at the Volcanic Bottle Shop on Friday, July 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Expect originals and standards - spanning rock, pop, blues, funk and jazz. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Pemberton at River City Scott Pemberton returns to River City Saloon on Thursday, July 26, at 9 p.m. $10 cover, 21 and over.

“Scott Pemberton’s sound is much like the vibe of his native Portland: freaky, fun and just the right amount of weird. The best way to categorize his music is with the moniker “Timber Rock.” Scott naturally applies his own lens/stamp to the sounds of the Pacific North West, the region he has always called home.” River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

ACT presents ‘Cell’ July 27-28 ACT (Adult Center Theater) presents “Cell, An Immigration Story.” Written by Cassandra Medley, co-directed by Cassandra Medley and Gary Young. On stage at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, just of Brookside Drive. Three performances only: July 27, 28 at 7 p.m.; July 29 at 2 p.m. Adults $12, Seniors and Students $10, tickets at the door. A community “Talk Back” follows each performance.

Dixon, Garoutte at Stonehedge

Wednesdays in July feature guitarists Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte on the patio at Stonehedge Gardens, 6-8 p.m.

Stonehedge Gardens, 3405 Wine Country Ave., Hood River; 541-386-3940.

July music at Cathedral Ridge

It’s music night on Wednesday evenings in July from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Cathedral Ridge Winery. Music is on the lawn and guests are encouraged to bring picnics. No admission charge, 21 and over only.

July 11 - Mark Seymour

July 18 - Steve Hale

July 25 - Willie & Nelson

Cathedral Ridge Winery, 4200 Post Canyon Dr., Hood River, 541-386-2882.

Wildwood Events - Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

July 10: Kris Deelane & The Hurt with Karyn Ann

July 17: The Get Ahead with Liz Chibucos

July 24: Redwood Son with Jarred Bepristis

