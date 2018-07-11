George ‘Ed’ Goin, age 65, died unexpectedly on July 6, 2018 at his residence in Florence, Ore.

He was born Aug. 14, 1952, in Oregon City, Ore., and then spent most of his childhood in Toledo, Ore.

He attended Western Oregon University where he played on the university’s tennis team. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he became a physical education teacher in Hood River County School District. Then he gained his Master’s degree from Lewis and Clark University in physical education.

Mr. Goin retired from Hood River County school system in 2011 after 30 years of teaching elementary and middle school physical education. He loved to hunt, fish, play tennis and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Heath; and his siblings, Jack and Yohna.

A service for Ed will be held in the fallowing week or so. Please email Heathgoin22@hotmail.com if you would like to come remember him with his family.