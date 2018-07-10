Heat is on (and how to beat it)

The Gorge has seen the heavy traffic and wildfire smoke. Now add triple-digit weather.

The hottest stretch of weather in the Gorge this summer is predicted for the Hood River area this week.

Conditions will remain this way for at least a week. Temperatures should reach 100 by Thursday, and fluctuate around the 90s through July 18.

With the mercury peaking this way, keep an eye out for the elderly, make sure kids stay hydrated, and don’t leave pets unattended in cars for any amount of time.

Hood River Library, open Tuesday through Saturday, serves as an official community cooling center.

Yet the hot weather won’t stop the fun from happening, and what says summer better than swimming and sno-cones?

Find both on July 13 in the fifth annual free swim event at Hood River Aquatic Center, sponsored by A Kidz Zone Dental.

Anyone 18 and under may swim at no charge from 1 to 4 p.m. at the pool, located at 1601 May St., across from Hood River Middle School. Free admission also for one parent per family who must accompany small children.

Free barbecue will be served from noon to 1 p.m. by the Hood River County Parks and Recreation District, which operates the pool. Free popcorn and sno-cones will be provided during the whole event.

More ideas

Remember that the pool is the only place to swim in the county with lifeguards on duty, but other popular outdoor swimming beaches, where you swim at your own risk, include:

Waterfront Park, Portway Avenue

Tucker State Park, four miles south of Hood River (a short, but rough, trail gets you to sandy stretches, rocks, rapids, and a pair of pools with gently-moving current.

Koberg State Park, a mile east of Hood River (but involves a five-mile freeway turnaround at Mosier, exit 69.

Beat the heat for a good cause by participating in the annual Kiteboard 4 Cancer events at Hood River Event Site July 13-15. It is not only a six-hour kiteboarding race, but also a day-long festival that brings awareness to and benefits the lives of those affected by cancer. For more information visit kb4c.org.

Looking ahead to July 16-21, it’s the Maui Jim Gorge Downwind Championships, wind-dependent events bringing world-class competitors to the Gorge. (gorgedownwindchamps.com)

Going to the waterfront? Remember that paid parking is in effect on Port of Hood River-owned streets, and in high demand in the free-parking areas, owned by the City of Hood River.

A convenient, hassle-free, and free option for getting around is the Pink Trolley, making runs from the Heights to the waterfront and back all day Saturday and Sunday.

See Kaleidoscope, page B1, for details on this summer service supported by the City of Hood River, Columbia Area Transit, and PacificSource.