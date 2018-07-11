Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC). Not a sexy topic. However, HVAC is the single most important engineered component that makes our homes and work environments comfortable to inhabit.

A work environment that is too hot or too cold can significantly reduce an employee’s productivity. A home not properly heated and ventilated can produce unhealthy mold conditions. People generally do not notice their HVAC system unless it is not functioning properly. Often times a fix can be as simple as increasing or decreasing the air flow through a floor or ceiling register. Sometimes the problem can be more complicated, such as inadequately sized ductwork, furnace, or air conditioner.

An undersized furnace or duct can prevent some rooms in a house from ever heating up. An oversized air conditioner may cycle off too quickly due to ice buildup, preventing a house from cooling down. To make sure your home or commercial business HVAC system is working properly, it is a good idea to have it checked annually by a qualified technician.

When building a new home, business, or remodeling an existing structure, it is a good idea to have a licensed professional engineer design the type of system that best suits your needs. There are many energy-efficient technologies on the market such as radiant floor heat, heat pumps, and chilled beams to consider when designing your next project. Give us a call at Hood River Consulting Engineers to help you get started today.

