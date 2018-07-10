Kaysha Glenn

Kaysha Mae Glenn was born April 21, 1993, to parents Jack Glenn and Stephanie Oberg in Hood River, Ore. Kaysha was very talented and could draw most anything. She loved travel and the outdoors, but she especially loved her two little girls!

Kaysha is survived by the love of her life, Brendon Mackey; her daughters, Kaydence and Skylar; her father, Jack Glenn; her mother, Stephanie; her brothers, Dakota Glenn and Alex Kemp; her sisters, Emma Kemp and Sydney Kemp; her Nana Judy Oberg; her grandparents, Jim and Diane Glenn; her Uncle Jake and Aunt Beth and their children; Uncle Sam and Aunt Melinda and their children; Uncles Jesse, Frank and Tanner Glenn; Aunts Joleen, Cathy and Tina; and many cousins.

A special thank you goes to her Aunt Janet and Uncle Bill, Kelsey, Val, Dylan and Allen (some of her best friends) and of course, her “Aunt” mom Saiopy Hester. We all loved Kaysha and she will forever be in our hearts “Blowfish”

She was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Skip “Catfish” Trout.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 14, 2018 at the Rowena Baptist Church (5964 Mosier – The Dalles Hwy The Dalles, OR 97058). Parking is limited, so family and friends are encouraged to carpool.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.