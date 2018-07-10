Lonnie "Lonzo" Roth

Lonnie David Roth passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on July 3, 2018 at the age of 73. Lonnie “Lonzo” was born in Sterling, Colo., to Ovadell and Lester Roth on March 1, 1945. Their family moved to Lyle, Wash., later that same year. He attended schools in the Lyle School District from kindergarten through his senior year, graduating from Lyle High School in 1963. Lonnie joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and then proudly served with the U.S. Marines as a F.M.F. Navy Corpsman in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969.

Lonnie married Kathy Johnson in 1965 and they had three children: Son, John Roth (Sandie) of Lyle, Wash., and daughters, Kim Hartley (Pat) of Stevenson, Wash. and Tracy King (Jeff) of Goldendale, Wash. The couple later divorced. Lonnie married Pat Campbell on July 11, 1981, adding to his family Chennie Scoville-Wright (Preston) of Florida and Shelley Scoville-Peltier (Chris) of Medford, Ore.

Lonnie worked as a bartender and on various construction projects through a laborers union. He was a sawyer at Hanel Lumber Company until their closure. At that time, he went back to school and earned his certification as a phlebotomist, a position in which he worked until his retirement. Lonnie was very active in the laborers union during his years at Hanel Lumber Company and was a member of the White Salmon Elks.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat Roth; son, John Patrick Roth; daughters, Kimberly Jo Hartley and Tracy Lyn King; stepdaughters, Chennie Scoville-Wright and Shelley Scoville-Peltier; sister, Kathy Roth; sister-in-law, Mary Mitchell (Gary); granddaughters, Kristin Brown, Amanda Picklesimer and Karlee Roth; grandsons, Jason Tanaka, Jacob Tanaka, Peyton Peltier and Preston Peltier; great-grandchildren, Ryker Tomenga, Tabor Tanaka, Mailynn Tanaka, Tayla Tanaka, Taylor Tanaka and Brooklynn Tanaka; Auntie Nita; his beloved dog, Lucy Lou; along with many nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Ronnie; brother, Dale; father, Lester; sisters, Sharon and Phyllis; mother, Ovadell; nephew, Terry; and brother, Dan.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday July 13, 2018 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave., in Hood River, Oregon).

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor C/O Anderson's Tribute Center to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.