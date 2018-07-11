Service Announcement for July 11 edition: Marjorie Glover

Marjorie Ella Glover, age 96, resident of Bend, Ore., passed away June 19, 2018 in Bend. Funeral will be held Friday June 20, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at United Methodist Church, 305 E 11th St., The Dalles, Ore. with burial to follow at IOOF Cemetery 18th St. The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
