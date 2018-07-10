Tactay jumps to another title

Hood River’s Jonah Tactay added another gold medal to his summer resume this past weekend, when he won the age 17-18 high jump at the USA Track and Field Region 13 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Bend.

Tactay cleared 6-feet, ¾-inches at the meet at Summit High School. He also placed fifth in the triple jump, the event he won at the Oregon Junior Olympic state meet two weeks ago in Beaverton, and 10th in the long jump. The four-day regional meet included athletes from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

Other local athletes competing at regionals were Mateo Campos-Davis in the decathlon; Henry Buckles in the shot put and discus; Andrew Wells in the discus; and Alex Petshow in the javelin.

Campos-Davis scored 5,122 points to place second in the age 15-16 decathlon.

Campos-Davis’ decathlon finishes in the pole vault 3.5m (11-5.75) and 1500m (5:16) were both personal best marks for the HRVHS track athlete.

The Decathlon (and other multi-events) only takes the top two placers, whereas every other event takes the top five placers.

Campos-Davis’ 1500m personal best time helped secure his second-place finish.

Buckles was third in the age 14-15 discus and fourth in the shot.

Wells was 10th in the age 17-18 discus and Petshow was fourth in the age 17-18 javelin.

The top five finishers in each event at the regionals meet qualified for the USATF national meet July 23-29 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.