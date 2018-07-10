WAAAM Traffic Jam returns

Cars, and those who love them, are invited to Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum July 14 for the seventh annual WAAAM Traffic Jam. Visiting automobiles, trucks, motorcycles and other fun vehicles that are taking part in the WAAAM Traffic Jam will grace the grounds. All vehicles are welcome to participate in the show.

The museum will be open an hour early, at 8 a.m., for more activities and a Lions Club breakfast. Activities include visitor favorites like the Aircraft Restoration Shop Tour and the Model T Demo Build, where students completely disassemble, reassemble and drive a Model T Ford; and golf cart bucket races. New to the lineup are an assortment of “rat rod games,” which use the firing of an engine to provide random elements of chance to the games.

Admission on July 14 is reduced $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

Regularly open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, WAAAM collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes “from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight” as well as historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century. It is located 1.5 miles south of Hood River on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road.