Our hormones in many ways are the essence of life. They make us women and enable us to do spectacular things. However, during times of transition (pregnancy, PMS, menopause, signiﬁcant stress), hormonal imbalances can lead to signiﬁcant problems and make life quite uncomfortable.

This is especially true as we age. The menopausal transition, the gradual decline in primary reproductive hormones (Estrogen, Progesterone and Testosterone) is a natural process that also occurs in men. Because our hormones are intimately tied to our brains, bones, vascular and nervous systems, many wide-reaching symptoms can be experienced. In women, the most common complaints are hot ﬂashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleep disturbance, bone loss, vaginal dryness and loss of sex drive. These often signiﬁcantly effect a woman’s quality of life, including her relationships.

In addressing these issues blood, urine or saliva tests can diagnose the imbalance and direct treatment. Treatment options are nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep enhancement, pharmaceutical, herbal or Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). BHRT utilizes compounds that are derived from plant sources (usually soy or wild yam) that are very similar chemically to the body’s own Estrogens and Progesterone. They are further standardized to speciﬁc milligram doses and are dispensed through an accredited compounding pharmacy. They can be customized to a particular patient’s need into creams, capsules, lozenges, patches, injections or pellets.



Dr. Karen Wright at Columbia Laser Skin Center utilizes what can be referred to as a functional approach. Each woman has a unique life story that is honored in co-creating the doctor-patient relationship and directing treatment approaches. She strives to balance the assets of both modern medical science with traditional natural approaches.



