Traffic stalls on interstate bridge

A “significant” traffic backup is happening on the Hood River Interstate Bridge after a truck struck a guardrail and needs to be towed.

At 10:07 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers reported that law enforcement has been notified and a tow truck is en route. The collision comes at the same time that slowdowns are in effect for Thursday as the Port of Hood River and ODOT are conducting structural inspections on the bridge.