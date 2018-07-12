Hood River News logo

Traffic stalls on interstate bridge

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Thursday, July 12, 2018

A “significant” traffic backup is happening on the Hood River Interstate Bridge after a truck struck a guardrail and needs to be towed.

At 10:07 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers reported that law enforcement has been notified and a tow truck is en route. The collision comes at the same time that slowdowns are in effect for Thursday as the Port of Hood River and ODOT are conducting structural inspections on the bridge.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)