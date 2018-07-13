Death Notices for July 14: Geraldine Cottrell and Linda Pretlow

Geraldine Cottrell

Geraldine M. Cottrell passed away July 11, 2018, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Geraldine was born Oct. 6, 1947, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Linda Pretlow

Linda M. Pretlow, age 69, resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away July 4, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.