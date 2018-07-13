Death Notices for July 14: Geraldine Cottrell and Linda Pretlow

Geraldine Cottrell
Geraldine M. Cottrell passed away July 11, 2018, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Geraldine was born Oct. 6, 1947, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Linda Pretlow
Linda M. Pretlow, age 69, resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away July 4, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment