Library Foundation: Volunteers needed to reset bricks

The Hood River County Library Foundation is seeking volunteers to clean, catalogue and reset the bricks with personalized inscriptions that line the walkways around the Hood River Library on Saturday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tasks range from very easy to mildly demanding (pulling up bricks).
Snacks and beverages will be provided, and volunteers will get a free ice cream from Mike’s at the end of the shift. Contact Dale Hill at 503-805-9792 or hilldale1@gmail.com to sign up or for questions.
