Night closures continue Monday to Thursday at exit 56 on I-84

Interstate 84 will be closed nights eastbound and westbound at exit 56 Monday, July 16 through Thursday, July 19. Delays may be minimal because the off-ramp leads directly to an on-ramp and a quick return to the highway.
The closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on those days. The work is weather-dependent. Unfavorable conditions could change the schedule.
Crews will resurface the bridge over the exit 56 interchange at Viento State Park and repair the bridge deck membrane.
