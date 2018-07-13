Arpag sets HRVST 100m backstroke record

The Hood River Valley swim team Osprey ended the month of June at the Howard Jones Memorial Senior Long Course Invitational and The Dalles Ted Walker Invitational.

HRVST Osprey traveled to Mt. Hood Community College on June 22-24 to compete at the Howard Jones Memorial Senior Long Course Invitational.

The invitational featured a senior division competition, which a total of five swimmers from HRVST competed in: Sarah Arpag, Nora Sandoval, Christopher Dankenbring, Phillip Hecksel and Sophia Kaden.

In the 13-14 girls 100m backstroke event, Arpag set a new HRVST record with a time of one minute and 12.03 seconds in the event. The previous record of 1:12.51 was set in 1996 by Bethany Pendleton.

Arpag competed in eight events at the invitational: 400m individual medley (5:46.44, 5th place); 100m backstroke (1:12.05, ninth place); 200m butterfly (2:57.49 10th place); 200m freestyle (2:21.91, 12th place); 100m freestyle (1:05.22, 15th place); 100m butterfly (1:14.33, 16th place); 200m individual medley (2:46.05, 20th place); 50m freestyle (30.98 seconds, 28th place).

Other top finishes for HRVST Osprey included Sandoval’s fifth place finish in the 400m freestyle and ninth place finish in the 400m individual medley.

Sandoval, in the 13-14 girls division, competed in eight different events and finished in the top 10 in three competitions: 400m freestyle (4:46.91, fifth place); 400m individual medley (5:40.11, ninth place); 200m freestyle (2:19.59, 10th place); 100m butterfly (1:16.33, 23rd place); 100m freestyle (1:07.29, 26th place); 200m individual medley (2:46.61, 26th place); 50m freestyle (31.37, 35th place); 100m backstroke (1:23.25, 43rd place).

Dankenbring competed in seven events in the 13-14 boys division at the invitational: 400m individual medley (6:04.16, 23rd place); 200m butterfly (3:00.09, 24th place); 400m freestyle (5:11.51, 31st place); 1500m freestyle (20:26.06, 36th place); 100m breaststroke (1:35.48, 41st place); 100m butterfly (1:23.81, 44th place); 200m individual medley (2:48.53, 54th place).

Hecksel competed in five events in the 15+ boys division: 50m freestyle (26.50, 25th place); 1500m freestyle (19:41.40, 29th place); 200m butterfly (2:40.13, 42nd place); 100m freestyle (59.18, 48th place); 400m freestyle (4:54.97, 53rd place).

Kaden competed in one event in the 13-14 girls division and finished in 34th place in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:21.18.

While these five swimmers were at Mt. Hood Community College, HRVST had 31 other swimmers in The Dalles competing at the Ted Walker Invitational Swim Meet on June 22-24th.

Osprey was led by Michelle Graves in The Dalles, as she swam to seven personal best times and every swim was a finish in the top 4.

William Frost was close behind Graves as he finished with seven personal best times and every finish was in the top 6.

Other top finishes from HRVST Osprey at the Ted Walker Invitational Swim Meet: Claire Couvreux (four top 10 finishes); Max Graves, Aili Archbald, Maya Arndt, Matthew Couvreux and Chloe Carter (each with two top 10 finishes); Jackson Bullock (fifth place in the 400 freestyle); Rhylie Van Matre (top 10 finish in the 50m freestyle); Sophia Helleberg (top 10 finish in the 50m fly).

Ava Giordano, Lauren Mack and Leah Sandoval for team Osprey each finished the Ted Walker Invitational Swim Meet with six personal best times.

Swimmers with three or four personal best times included: Elijah Adams (eight-second drop in the 100m freestyle); Izaiah Adams (nine-second drop in the 100m freestyle); Leah Adams (13-second improvement in the 50 breaststroke); Seth Millan (33-second improvement in the 100 backstroke); Jessica Galvez, Sophia Kaden and Marieda Kalahar (each with a 12-second drop in the 100 free).

The rest of the Osprey swimmers who competed at The Dalles invitational had one or two events they swam to a personal best time in, and those swimmers included: Amy Elliott, Jesse Elliott, Willow Hollowell, Grace Roulette, Raegen Van Matre, Skye Weiseth and Scout Wolfe.

Next up for HRVST Osprey was the Howard Jones Memorial Age Group Invitational swim meet in Gresham on July 6-8 (results unavailable at press time).